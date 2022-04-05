Chahal and Maxwell's 'special' bonding

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell with Yuzvendra Chahal. Photographs: Royal Challengers Bangalore/Instagram

It was a special moment for Rajasthan Royals spin ace Yuzvendra Chahal as he reunited with his former Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate Glenn Maxwell during their respective practice sessions on Monday.

Chahal took 139 wickets in 113 games for RCB during his seven-year tenure from 2014 to 2020, but he was not retained by the franchise for IPL 2022. RCB didn't make a single bid for him at the IPL auction as he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.5 crore (Rs 65 million).

After his marriage, Maxwell, who was retained by RCB, joined his team's practice session on Monday during which he caught up with Chahal.

'Some relationships will always remain special!', RCB captioned the Instagram post.

It will be an interesting battle between Chahal and Maxwell when RCB take on the Royals at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.