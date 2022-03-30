News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Top Performer: Captain Samson

Top Performer: Captain Samson

By HARISH KOTIAN
March 30, 2022 08:07 IST
IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson celebrates his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fifth game of IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune, March 29, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson showed he means business this season as the Rajasthan Royals captain's blazing half-century powered Rajasthan Royals to a thumping 61 run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on Tuesday.

Samson smashed his way to a brilliant 55 from 27 balls, including three fours and five sixes. He came in to bat after Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (20) and Jos Buttler (35) had laid the platform with their 58 run stand from 37 balls.

Samson took a little time to get going, scoring just a single from his first four balls. But once he pulled left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma for a boundary, there was no stopping the right-hander.

Abhishek's last ball was lofted down the ground for a six before he pulled medium pacer Romario Shepherd for another maximum over the fine leg region.

Samson then carted off-spinner Washington Sundar for a six and a four in his second over, which went for 14 runs.

In Samson's company, young Devdutt Padikkal also blossomed after a shaky start as he went after left-arm pacer Thangarasu Natarajan, hitting him for a six and a four in the 12th over, before he slammed Shepherd for two fours and a six in the 14th over.

Sundar again came under heavy attack from Samson in his third over. He slammed the spinner for back to back sixes in the 16th over, to race to his fifty in grand style, from just 25 balls.

He perished for 55, caught at long-on off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but Shimron Hetmyer's quickfire cameo ensured Royals finished on a huge 210 for six in their 20 overs.

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
Turning Point: Krishna, Boult Rout SRH
Why This IPL Picture Is Going Viral!
Hardik Bowls At High Speeds!
Turning Point: Krishna, Boult Rout SRH
Mundra heroin haul: 4 accused sent to NIA custody
Future bleak: Biyani defaults on loan repayment
SilverLine: Pleas against nod to acquire land rejected
IPL PIX: Samson, Chahal shine as Royals crush SRH

The Cutest Pic You Will See Today!

