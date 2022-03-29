IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Rajasthan Royals vs SRH

IMAGE: Sanju Samson on the attack. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 210 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match, in Pune, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal hits out. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with a 55 off 27 balls and Devdutt Padikkal made 41 in 29 deliveries after opener Jos Buttler laid the foundation with a 28-ball 35 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer hits a six. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer blasted 32 off 13 balls.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 210/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Devdutt Padikkal 41; Umran Malik 2/39).