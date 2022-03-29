News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Rajasthan Royals vs SRH

IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Rajasthan Royals vs SRH

Source: PTI
March 29, 2022 21:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson on the attack. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 210 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match, in Pune, on Tuesday.

 

Devdutt Padikkal

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal hits out. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with a 55 off 27 balls and Devdutt Padikkal made 41 in 29 deliveries after opener Jos Buttler laid the foundation with a 28-ball 35 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Shimron Hetmyer

IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer hits a six. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer blasted 32 off 13 balls.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 210/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Devdutt Padikkal 41; Umran Malik 2/39).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: After the Titans and Giants Clash
SEE: After the Titans and Giants Clash
Kohli recalls time when de Villiers decided to quit
Kohli recalls time when de Villiers decided to quit
'Hard to accept he is no more among us'
'Hard to accept he is no more among us'
Substances seized in raid on cruise are drugs: NCB
Substances seized in raid on cruise are drugs: NCB
NSE co-location case: Sitharaman lauds CBI's progress
NSE co-location case: Sitharaman lauds CBI's progress
Cong leaders in Punjab want Sidhu back as party boss
Cong leaders in Punjab want Sidhu back as party boss
Guv invites Mamata to discuss law and order in WB
Guv invites Mamata to discuss law and order in WB

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

The Cutest Pic You Will See Today!

The Cutest Pic You Will See Today!

Why This IPL Picture Is Going Viral!

Why This IPL Picture Is Going Viral!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances