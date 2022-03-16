Bubble To Bubble Transfer for Rohit, Bumrah

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah joined the Mumbai Indians's pre-season camp in Navi Mumbai on Monday night. Photographs and Videos: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Mumbai Indians stars Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Ishan Kishan joined their team-mates on Monday night.

Rohit and Bumrah had a bubble to bubble transfer from the Sri Lanka series to the Mumbai Indians's pre-season camp at the Reliance Jio Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Kishan flew in from Bengaluru separately after receiving full clearance on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy.

The Mumbai Indians will undergo a 12-day strength and conditioning pre-season camp, ahead of their opening game in IPL 2022 against the Delhi Capitals on March 27.

Captain Rohit checked in to the team hotel in Mumbai with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

Rohit caught up with Head c=Coach Mahela Jayawardene and the support staff at the breakfast table on Tuesday morning.

'He has got more grey hair after beginning captaincy,' Jayawardene quipped as he gave his skipper an affectionate hug.

Kishan, who was bought for a massive Rs 15.25 crore (Rs 152.5 million) at the IPL 2022 auction, seemed excited to meet his new team-mates.