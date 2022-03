IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya dons the team jersey. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/Twitter

Indian Premier League debutants Gujarat Titans unveiled their jerseys for the IPL 2022 on Sunday.

GT posted a photo of Captain Hardik Pandya donning the jersey at an event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A Chinese-collared, blue coloured jersey, with yellow and blue highlights, the GT uniform has got mixed reviews from fans.

While some hailed it as the best jersey in the IPL, some graded the jersey 1/10 while others were more generous with a 4/10 rating.