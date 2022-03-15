News
Delhi Capitals's Ponting, Hopes Arrive In Mumbai

Delhi Capitals's Ponting, Hopes Arrive In Mumbai

By Rediff Cricket
March 15, 2022 16:58 IST
IMAGE: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting arrives at the team hotel in Mumbai. Photograph: Delhi Capitals
 

Delhi Capitals's preparations for IPL 2022 is set to get more intense with Head Coach Ricky Ponting's arrival.

Ponting and Bowling Coach James Hopes arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday. 'Punter' and Hopes will undergo a mandatory 3-day quarantine before stepping out of their hotel rooms.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Bowling Coach James Hopes. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals, who will take on Mumbai Indians on March 27 in their first game of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, have announced another Australian Shane Watson, the former Chennai Super Kings star, as their assistant coach. Watto and Ajit Agarkar will be Punter's deputies.

