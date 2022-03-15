Why Did Shimron Hetmyer Go Pink?

Big-hitting West Indian batter Shimron Hetmyer coloured his hair pink as he joined the Rajasthan Royals franchise ahead of IPL 2022.
RR's Instagram handle posted a picture of Hetmyer pointing to his pink hair as he arrived in India.
Pink is, of course, the RR colour.
Sharing a cheeky caption for the 25 year old, RR wrote, 'Love is in the hair. Welcome Home SHetmyer.'
Hetmyer always looks to experiment with different hairstyles each year. He took everyone by surprise when he got his hair coloured blue as a tribute of sorts to his previous team Delhi Capitals in 2021.
The Guyanese left-hander, known for his aggressive hitting, was purchased by RR for Rs 8.5 crore (Rs 85 million) at the IPL auction last month. Hetmyer had a decent IPL 2021, scoring 242 runs in 14 games.