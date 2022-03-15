News
Why Did Shimron Hetmyer Go Pink?

Why Did Shimron Hetmyer Go Pink?

By Rediff Cricket
March 15, 2022 09:23 IST
Shimron Hetmyer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Big-hitting West Indian batter Shimron Hetmyer coloured his hair pink as he joined the Rajasthan Royals franchise ahead of IPL 2022.

RR's Instagram handle posted a picture of Hetmyer pointing to his pink hair as he arrived in India.

Pink is, of course, the RR colour.

Sharing a cheeky caption for the 25 year old, RR wrote, 'Love is in the hair. Welcome Home SHetmyer.'

 

Shimron Hetmyer

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Hetmyer always looks to experiment with different hairstyles each year. He took everyone by surprise when he got his hair coloured blue as a tribute of sorts to his previous team Delhi Capitals in 2021.

The Guyanese left-hander, known for his aggressive hitting, was purchased by RR for Rs 8.5 crore (Rs 85 million) at the IPL auction last month. Hetmyer had a decent IPL 2021, scoring 242 runs in 14 games.

Rediff Cricket
