News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Vihari to play in Dhaka Premier League after IPL snub

Vihari to play in Dhaka Premier League after IPL snub

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 15, 2022 18:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari bats during the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Photograph: BCCI

India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari and Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran are among the seven Indian cricketers featuring in the Dhaka Premier League one-day tournament.

 

It's a free window for the domestic Indian cricketers, who were not picked for the IPL, starting on March 26.

Fresh from featuring in India's 2-0 sweep over Sri Lanka, Hanuma has signed with Abahani Limited and is expected to join them after a short break in Hyderabad.

Bengal captain Abhimanyu on the other hand was back at Prime Bank Cricket Club for his third season after 2017 and 2019.

It's an invitational tournament and Abhimanyu got the BCCI's clearance on Monday to fly out to Dhaka for the one and a half month long tournament.

Abhimanyu scored 30 in their 50-run win over City Club in their opening match at Savar on Tuesday.

"It gives me an opportunity to play more games and face different types of quality bowling attack," Abhimanyu said Dhaka.

Parvez Rasool (Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi), Baba Aparajith (Rupganj Tigers), Ashok Menaria (Khelaghar), Chirag Jani (Legends of Rupganj) and Gurinder Singh (Gazi Group of Cricketers) are the other Indian cricketers to have joined the 11-team competition.

Vihari, Aparajith, Maneria and Rasool have also played in the tournament in the past.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India-Pakistan series on cards this year?
India-Pakistan series on cards this year?
Check out Team India's home dominance in Tests
Check out Team India's home dominance in Tests
'The next big thing' in Indian cricket?
'The next big thing' in Indian cricket?
No material to show hijab is essential to Islam: HC
No material to show hijab is essential to Islam: HC
BSP denied Akhilesh 18 low-margin seats
BSP denied Akhilesh 18 low-margin seats
M'rashtra delayed CBI probe into ABG Shipyard: Govt
M'rashtra delayed CBI probe into ABG Shipyard: Govt
Captain Rohit quietly mentoring heir apparent Pant?
Captain Rohit quietly mentoring heir apparent Pant?

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Captain Rohit quietly mentoring heir apparent Pant?

Captain Rohit quietly mentoring heir apparent Pant?

Delhi's Ponting, Hopes Arrive In Mumbai

Delhi's Ponting, Hopes Arrive In Mumbai

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances