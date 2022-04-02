Rohan Gavaskar plays with a straight bat!

IMAGE: Rohan Gavaskar posted this photograph in response to a Twitter query. Photograph: Rohan Gavaskar/Twitter

Has Rohan Gavaskar never played cricket?

Rohan, who captained Bengal in two Ranji Trophy finals, was asked on Twitter by someone named Partha Ghose: '@@rohangava9 is now commentator in #IPL2022. When did he played and retired actually. Am I missing #Cricket!'

Rohan simply answered the question by tweeting a childhood picture of him playing gully cricket, captioning it, 'Proof that I did play cricket :)'

Mr Ghose may like to know that Rohan, a middle-order left-handed batter and an occasional slow left arm orthodox bowler, played 11 times for India. He made his debut against Australia in 2003 and played his last game against Pakistan in 2004.

With a batting average of 44.19, Rohan scored 6,938 runs in first-class cricket, scoring 18 centuries and 34 fifties. He retired from first-class cricket in February 2012, the month he turned 36.

Rohan, who played 2 IPL games for KKR, is currently a member of the Star Sports commentary team, though we have yet to see him doing a duet at an IPL game with a senior Star commentator with the same surname.