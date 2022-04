IMAGE: Nidhyana Jadeja and Hanlu Pretorius cheer for their dads' team at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, March 31, 2022. Photographs: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings may have lost on Thursday, but CSK Captain Ravindra Jadeja's daughter Nidhyana had plenty of fun in the CSK box at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Nidhyana, who watched the game with her mother Reeva, had Dwaine Pretorius's son Hanlu for company as they cheered for CSK.

Hanlu and Nidhyana are about the same age -- they were both born in 2017 -- and seeing these cheerful cuties must have made up for Ravindra and Dwaine's poor day at the office.