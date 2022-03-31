News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The Many Moods Of Virat Kohli

The Many Moods Of Virat Kohli

By Rediff Cricket
March 31, 2022 11:26 IST
He may no longer be RCB's captain, but Virat Kohli is always in the thick of action on the field and off it.
Please click on these images from the RCB-KKR game at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, and you will know what we mean.

 

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer looks startled and rather displeased at Virat Kohli's sendoff after the KKR skipper was caught by Faf du Plessis off Wanindu Hasaranga's bowling. All Photographs: BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Skipper Faf and other RCB team-mates appear amused by Kohli's observations.

 

IMAGE: RCB pacer Akash Deep -- a Deri, Rohtas, Bihar native who plays for Bengal in domestic cricket -- is hugged by Faf and Kohli after getting Nitish Rana's wicket.

 

IMAGE: With Faf fielding at long on, it was Kohli, stationed at mid on, who counselled RCB bowlers like Hasaranga seen here celebrating ensnaring another KKR batsman in his web.

 

IMAGE: The famed Kohli intensity was missing. This was a man determined to have a good time playing the game, minus the burden of captaincy.

 

IMAGE: David Willey and Finn Allen seem amused by whatever Kohli is up to.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
