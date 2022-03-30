Pune's Fans Rock!

The Fans have returned to the IPL, and while the crowds at Mumbai's Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums and Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil stadium were enthusiastic, the crowds at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, highlighted why the players love having spectators around so much.

The animated fans at the MCA ground at the Rajasthan Royals-Sunrisers Hyderabad game made up for the predictable proceedings on the pitch and these images will tell you why Pune's spectators rock!

Please click on the images for glimpses of the amazing audience at an otherwise chalta hai game.

IMAGE: Her team may have bumbled on the field, but SRH CEO Kaviya Maran has a devoted fan! And dare we say, off the field too.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals were playing their first game of IPL 2022 on the eve of the MCG memorial for their legendary skipper who led them to the first IPL title in 2008.

Shane Keith Warne, you will be missed forever.

IMAGE: 'Whistle podu' may be CSK's signature, but this gent doing it the trademark ceeti way wins our thumbs up.

IMAGE: Designers could take a cue from this fan's Tricolour bindi, we think.

IMAGE: Can there be an India game or a match in India without the Tricolour fluttering high?

IMAGE: The lady does a nifty dance step while her friend points to what he is good at. Sigh.

IMAGE: It's appraisal time and why miss an opportunity to impress the bosses eh?

