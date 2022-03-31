How Hasaranga Celebrates!

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga proved to be Royal Challengers Bangalore's match-winner during the IPL 2022 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.
His spell of 4/20 was instrumental in bowling out KKR for 128 before RCB sneaked home by three wickets with four balls to spare in a thrilling finish.
Hasaranga's wicket celebrations evoked a lot of interest, which he later revealed was inspired by his favourite footballer -- Neymar of Brazil and PSG.
'My favourite footballer is Neymar and that is his celebration which I do. When I go play, I don't take any pressure. That's why I feel I got success,' the mild-mannered Sri Lankan from Galle said.
Hasaranga, who took the wickets of Shreyas Iyer (13), Sunil Narine (12), Sheldon Jackson (0) and Tim Southee (1), had a different style of celebration every time he claimed a wicket.