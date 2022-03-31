News
How Hasaranga Celebrates!

How Hasaranga Celebrates!

By Rediff Cricket
March 31, 2022 09:24 IST
IMAGE: RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates with team-mate Virat Kohli after taking KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer's wicket at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, March 30, 2022. Photographs: BCCI/IPL
 

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga proved to be Royal Challengers Bangalore's match-winner during the IPL 2022 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

His spell of 4/20 was instrumental in bowling out KKR for 128 before RCB sneaked home by three wickets with four balls to spare in a thrilling finish.

Hasaranga's wicket celebrations evoked a lot of interest, which he later revealed was inspired by his favourite footballer -- Neymar of Brazil and PSG.

'My favourite footballer is Neymar and that is his celebration which I do. When I go play, I don't take any pressure. That's why I feel I got success,' the mild-mannered Sri Lankan from Galle said.

Hasaranga, who took the wickets of Shreyas Iyer (13), Sunil Narine (12), Sheldon Jackson (0) and Tim Southee (1), had a different style of celebration every time he claimed a wicket.

IMAGE: Hasaranga's delighted after dismissing Sunil Narine.

IMAGE: Hasaranga celebrates Tim Southee's wicket.

IMAGE: Hasaranga produced a special delivery to get rid of Sheldon Jackson who failed to pick the googly and was bowled all ends up.
Rediff Cricket
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

