News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can Any MP Bat Like That?

Can Any MP Bat Like That?

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: April 01, 2022 12:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses from the cracker of a IPL game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, March 31, 2022.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants Mentor Gautam Gambhir -- who represents East Delhi in the Lok Sabha -- shows the LSG boys how to handle the bowlers.
All photographs: BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: The Fans in Yellow are such a wonderful sight at CSK games.

 

IMAGE: And Thala is always the centre of their attention.

 

IMAGE: Karnataka team-mates Krishnappa Gowtham, Robin Uthappa and K L Rahul have a laugh after the game.

 

IMAGE: Rahul and Robin are buddies. Remember this dinner in Bengaluru last year?

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
360-degree Badoni a great find for India: KL Rahul
360-degree Badoni a great find for India: KL Rahul
CSK all-rounder Bravo is IPL's highest wicket-taker!
CSK all-rounder Bravo is IPL's highest wicket-taker!
Turning Point: Dube's Over
Turning Point: Dube's Over
IPL 2022: The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today
IPL 2022: The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today
Mob created fear: HC on BJP violence at Kejri home
Mob created fear: HC on BJP violence at Kejri home
BIG Releases COMING UP in APRIL
BIG Releases COMING UP in APRIL
Fun Ways To Wear Yellow
Fun Ways To Wear Yellow

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

'It was nice catching up skipper!'

'It was nice catching up skipper!'

De Kock delighted with Lucknow's first IPL win

De Kock delighted with Lucknow's first IPL win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances