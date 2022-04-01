Can Any MP Bat Like That?

Please click on the images for glimpses from the cracker of a IPL game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, March 31, 2022.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants Mentor Gautam Gambhir -- who represents East Delhi in the Lok Sabha -- shows the LSG boys how to handle the bowlers.

All photographs: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: The Fans in Yellow are such a wonderful sight at CSK games.

IMAGE: And Thala is always the centre of their attention.

IMAGE: Karnataka team-mates Krishnappa Gowtham, Robin Uthappa and K L Rahul have a laugh after the game.

IMAGE: Rahul and Robin are buddies. Remember this dinner in Bengaluru last year?

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com