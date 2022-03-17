News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bubble-Bubble Transfer For Pant, Axar

Bubble-Bubble Transfer For Pant, Axar

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: March 17, 2022 07:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Axar [Patel and Rishabh Pant arrive at the team hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday

IMAGE: Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant arrive at the team hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Photographs: Delhi Capitals
 

Skipper Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Axar Patel were among the Delhi Capitals players who joined the squad in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022 beginning on March 26.

'Pant, Axar Patel, K S Bharat, Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav assembled at the team hotel in Mumbai,' DC stated on Wednesday.

Shardul Thakur at the DC team hotel 

Pant, Axar and Bharat, who were in the Indian team bubble for the Test series against Sri Lanka, underwent a direct bubble-to-bubble transfer to the DC team hotel.

Shaw, Thakur and left-arm spinner Kuldeep will undergo nmandatory 3-day quarantine.

Kuldeep Yadav arrives at the team hotel

Delhi Capitals play Mumbai Indians in their opening game of the season on March 27.

Head Coach Ricky Ponting and Bowling Coach James Hopes checked into the team hotel on Tuesday.

Punter will have two assistant coaches by his side: Shane Watson, his old Aussie team-mate and former CSK star, and Ajit Agarkar, who has given up his cricket commentary stint to take on a new role.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
WATCH: A WOW IPL Jersey Launch!
WATCH: A WOW IPL Jersey Launch!
Bubble-Bubble Transfer for Rohit, Bumrah
Bubble-Bubble Transfer for Rohit, Bumrah
Aww... Bumrah's Such A Romantic!
Aww... Bumrah's Such A Romantic!
Hyderabad script history, to face Kerala in ISL final
Hyderabad script history, to face Kerala in ISL final
Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud in Gurugram
Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud in Gurugram
US to send anti-aircraft systems, drones to Ukraine
US to send anti-aircraft systems, drones to Ukraine
OROP panel report can't be enforced as govt policy: SC
OROP panel report can't be enforced as govt policy: SC

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Is Yuzi RR's new skipper?

Is Yuzi RR's new skipper?

SEE: Mumbai Indians Pacers Ready For IPL

SEE: Mumbai Indians Pacers Ready For IPL

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances