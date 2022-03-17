Bubble-Bubble Transfer For Pant, Axar

IMAGE: Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant arrive at the team hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Photographs: Delhi Capitals

Skipper Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Axar Patel were among the Delhi Capitals players who joined the squad in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022 beginning on March 26.

'Pant, Axar Patel, K S Bharat, Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav assembled at the team hotel in Mumbai,' DC stated on Wednesday.

Pant, Axar and Bharat, who were in the Indian team bubble for the Test series against Sri Lanka, underwent a direct bubble-to-bubble transfer to the DC team hotel.

Shaw, Thakur and left-arm spinner Kuldeep will undergo nmandatory 3-day quarantine.

Delhi Capitals play Mumbai Indians in their opening game of the season on March 27.

Head Coach Ricky Ponting and Bowling Coach James Hopes checked into the team hotel on Tuesday.

Punter will have two assistant coaches by his side: Shane Watson, his old Aussie team-mate and former CSK star, and Ajit Agarkar, who has given up his cricket commentary stint to take on a new role.