Is Yuzi RR's new skipper? Will he open with Buttler?

IMAGE: Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Rajasthan Royals's Twitter account announced on Wednesday that its new captain for IPL 2022 would be Yuzvendra Chahal, and not Sanju Samson!

After much confusion, it was revealed that the RR account was being handled by the leggie, who announced himself as captain.

Chahal -- who has a reputation as a prankster -- was signed up by the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2022 auction for Rs 6.5 crore (Rs 65 million)_.

One of the most successful leg-spinners in the Indian Premier League, Yuzi took 139 wickets in 114 IPL games for his earlier franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On Wednesday, he decided to have some fun with RR fans.

First, the RR account tweeted a photo of Chahal, with a message saying: 'Meet new RR captain'.

Sanju Samson then congratulated Chahal; the RR account described Sanju as 'jealous'.

Then the account tweeted a photo of Chahal batting and declared that if the tweet got more than 1,000 retweets, Chahal would open the batting with Jos Buttler in IPL 2022.

It all started when RR tweeted a prank video of Chahal earlier in the day, wherein the spinner was heard reciting a food order for his dentist-dancer-YouTube star missus Dhanashree.

To this, Chahal replied, 'Yeh account hack kar dunga ab main (I will hack this account)'.

Ever since Rajasthan Royals signed Chahal, the banter between the franchise and the player has been going on non-stop.

And for folks still confused, Sanju Samson stays as the Rajasthan Royals skipper.