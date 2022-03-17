News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mumbai Indians Up And Running!

Mumbai Indians Up And Running!

By Rediff Cricket
March 17, 2022 10:05 IST
Mumbai Indians

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Mumbai Indians have hit the ground running for their IPL 2022 campaign.

The 12-day strength and conditioning pre-season camp, ahead of Mumbai Indians's first game on March 27, is being held at their in-house training facility at the Reliance Jio Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

 

 

The first day training session was preceded with player assessment analysis by the coaching staff lead by Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan and Coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Mumbai Indians will play a couple of inter-squad practice games towards the second week of the camp, the franchise stated.

Rediff Cricket
