Hitting right lengths helped: Krishna

Source: ANI
March 30, 2022 12:25 IST
Rajasthan Royals' Prasidh Krishna had figures of 2 for 16 in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday

After helping his team down Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna said that there was good seam and bounce on the MCA stadium pitch in Pune.

In a clinical performance by Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad were outplayed in all three departments to register a 61-run win on Tuesday.

 

"There was some good bounce and seam. Hitting those hard lengths was helping me. We were speaking outside when Jos (Buttler) got out. He said it was tough to hit off good lengths. Tried to hit those areas. It's usually the captain thinking from the team's perspective, and the bowler thinking about how he's feeling and what impact he can make for the team," said Prasidh Krishna in a post-match presentation.

"We get together and speak about the decision. Boulty (Boult) bowled really well, the pressure he put helped me pick up a couple of wickets. Had a couple of practice games. Everybody's had a good hit, had a good bowl," he added.

Rajasthan pacers wreaked havoc on Hyderabad batters as Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult reduced them to 9 for 3.

Sanju Samson led from the front scoring 55 from 27 balls to take his team's total to 210 for 6 in 20 overs. Samson bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his blistering knock.

