Meet Rajasthan Royals' New Cheerleader!

By Rediff Cricket
March 30, 2022 09:52 IST
At IPL 2021, she brought a splash of colour and effervescence to the Royal Challengers Bangalore box.

With her hubby switching his allegiance to the Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2022 season, Dhanashree Verma did likewise in the RR box during the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

The dentist-choreographer-YouTube star turned out in pink (the colour associated with the Royals) and cheered her husband's side through the encounter.

Her husband was in top form, making his RR debut with 3/22. Clearly, RCB made a bad call letting Yuzvendra Chahal go.

Dhanashree Verma

Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

 

Dhanashree Verma

 

Dhanashree Verma

Rediff Cricket
