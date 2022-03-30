News
Williamson rues 'fine margins' in loss to RR

Source: ANI
March 30, 2022 11:17 IST
Umran Malik of Sunrisers Hyderabad appeals for the wicket of Jos Buttler, who was given caught behind off the review

IMAGE: Umran Malik of Sunrisers Hyderabad appeals for the wicket of Jos Buttler, who was given caught behind off the review. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson expressed disappointment after his side got thrashed by Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Tuesday.

 

It was a clinical performance by Rajasthan Royals as they outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in all three departments of the game to register a 61-run win at the MCA stadium in Pune.

"We started beautifully with the ball, we had our opportunities. In all the games so far, there has been some swing and assistance with the new ball. You want to make some inroads, we looked very likely but unfortunately, some fine margins in this game didn't go our way. It was a very good surface, Rajasthan played outstandingly well. For us, there's still a number of things to touch on and improve on as a side. You got to keep your chin up and move on to the next one," said Williamson in a post-match presentation.

"It (no-balls) is not something common to us. It was a surprise in a lot of ways and we certainly don't want to do that moving forward. When you take a wicket off a no-ball, it's never nice. It's important for us to look at areas where we can improve.”

Williamson also showered praise on Umran Malik.

“He (Umran Malik) is incredibly exciting. He's got that raw pace, hopefully, he continues to evolve as a cricketer. He's young, got some experience last year which was really valuable and I'm sure he'll just continue to get better," he added.

Rajasthan pacers wreaked havoc on Hyderabad batters as Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult reduced them to 9 for 3.

Sanju Samson led from the front scoring 55 from 27 balls to take his team's total to 210 for 6 in 20 overs. Samson bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his blistering knock.

