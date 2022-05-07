Dekho! Dekho! Shreyas, Dre Russ Dance!

Shreyas Iyer is a man of many talents.
Besides making life difficult for bowlers, the 27-year-old Kolkata Knight Riders captain is an excellent fielder and a handy bowler. But these are just his on-field talents. Shreyas is much more than that.
The Mumbaikar has a passion for dance and magic tricks.
Check out the dance off between Shreyas and his KKR team-mate Andre Russell.
In the video, Shreyas is seen doing more than one step. Russell is challenging him very well with a dance routine imported from his native Jamaica. The KKR stars are dancing to Rema's Come Down song.
Shreyas also did some abracadabra with KKR's seasoned spin magician Sunil Narine.
Sharing a small clip on Twitter, KKR also showcased their skipper's basketball skills.
Don't miss Shreyas's skills with the cue stick.