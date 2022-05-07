News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dekho! Dekho! Shreyas, Dre Russ Dance!

By Rediff Cricket
May 07, 2022 10:15 IST
Shreyas Iyer

Photographs and videos: Kind courtesy KKR/Twitter
 

Shreyas Iyer is a man of many talents.

Besides making life difficult for bowlers, the 27-year-old Kolkata Knight Riders captain is an excellent fielder and a handy bowler. But these are just his on-field talents. Shreyas is much more than that.

The Mumbaikar has a passion for dance and magic tricks.

Check out the dance off between Shreyas and his KKR team-mate Andre Russell.

Video: Andre Russell and Shreyas Iyer show off their dancing skills.

 

In the video, Shreyas is seen doing more than one step. Russell is challenging him very well with a dance routine imported from his native Jamaica. The KKR stars are dancing to Rema's Come Down song.

Shreyas also did some abracadabra with KKR's seasoned spin magician Sunil Narine.

Shreyas Iyer

Sharing a small clip on Twitter, KKR also showcased their skipper's basketball skills.

 

Don't miss Shreyas's skills with the cue stick.

 

Video: Skipper Shreyas adding one more skill to the list, tweeted KKR.

 

Rediff Cricket
'Shah Rukh Never Interferes In KKR'
Shreyas Iyer wants to be 'players' captain'
Once we get going, KKR will be unstoppable: Iyer
What is Rakul GRATEFUL For?
Sri Lanka: 'Political stability must be restored'
Cyclone threat looms over east coast, Odisha on alert
7 dead, 9 injured in major fire at Indore building
IPL 2022

