February 11, 2021 17:10 IST

IMAGE: Dhanashree Verma, Shreyas Iyer show off their dance moves. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer matched step for step with Choreographer Dhanashree Verma, the dentist who is married to Shreyas's India team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal.

'Thinking on our feet,' Shreyas -- who was named Mumbai's captain for the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday -- captioned the video.

'Killing it and how," replied Dhanashree who is a huge dance sensation on the Internet.

'Too cool bro,' commented Hardik Pandya.

'Too good...watched it on loop,' applauded Fielding Coach R Sridhar.