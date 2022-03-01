News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer wants to be 'players' captain'

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer wants to be 'players' captain'

Source: PTI
March 01, 2022 18:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shreyas Iyer

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Star batter Shreyas Iyer, who played a pivotal role in India's 3-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka in the recent ODI series, wants to be a 'players' captain' for his new IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

This will be Shreya's second stint as captain as he had led Delhi Capitals from 2018 to 2020.

 

"I would be coming in with a much different mindset now. I'm now more mature and experienced in terms of my decision making and captaincy skills," Shreyas, who scored 204 runs at a strike rate of 174 to be adjudged player-of-the-series against Sri Lanka, told KKR website.

"Personally, I feel that I'm a player's captain and I want to create an atmosphere where all of us are thinking towards one goal, which is winning."

That KKR think-tank had identified Shreyas as captain was clear when they aggressively bid for the 27-year-old in the mega auction last month, making him the third most expensive player with a price tag of Rs 12.25 crore.

"Really waiting eagerly to work with every individual in the team, and build that synergy which could really help the team perform at a different level. I'm just going to love the responsibility, and I thrive under pressure," he said.

"You know, for me to be part of the KKR family is an enormous feeling. I want to really appreciate the work which has been done by all the great players in the past and I would like to follow the same footsteps, which they have created for KKR."

The two-time former champions will begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

Excited to be working with coach Brendon McCullum, he said: "I feel is very aggressive. Even when you saw him playing for his country (New Zealand), he was someone who was very aggressive and he is kind of a risk taker.

"I absolutely love that. Obviously I've had few interactions with him after the auction. He's got that calm demeanour and I'm really looking forward to working with him, and to have some very successful seasons for KKR over the years."

There was a bidding war for Shreyas with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans too pitching in for the top-order batter.

Shreyas said he was nervous while watching the auction live with his India team-mates.

"I was trying to act relaxed, but you know, andar hi andar se, I was feeling a little nervous. Eventually KKR got me, that feeling was amazing. I'm really proud, considering the rich history and to be coming into the KKR setup," he concluded. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Delhi batter recalls emotional stand with Kohli
Delhi batter recalls emotional stand with Kohli
Smith says Australia 'incredibly safe' in Pakistan
Smith says Australia 'incredibly safe' in Pakistan
South Africa deny NZ again with series-levelling win
South Africa deny NZ again with series-levelling win
Ukrainian guards beat up fleeing Indians: Evacuee
Ukrainian guards beat up fleeing Indians: Evacuee
US will pay 'heavy price' for backing Taiwan: China
US will pay 'heavy price' for backing Taiwan: China
Why is Ranbir Kissing Luv Ranjan?
Why is Ranbir Kissing Luv Ranjan?
Student from Karnataka killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Student from Karnataka killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

'Hope Kohli celebrates his 100th Test with a hundred'

'Hope Kohli celebrates his 100th Test with a hundred'

Jason Roy pulls out of IPL citing bubble fatigue

Jason Roy pulls out of IPL citing bubble fatigue

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances