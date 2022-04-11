News
SEE: Shreyas-Dre Rus Dance!

By Rediff Cricket
April 11, 2022 17:06 IST
IMAGE: It's fun times as Shreyas I and Dre Rus groove in the gym. Photograph: KKR/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell have shown us their wonderful footwork while batting, but now they have given fans a glimpse of their magical leg work -- on the dance floor.

The duo converted the gym space into a dance zone and Shreyas, who is known to be the best dancer in the Indian team, again won the Internet with his dance moves because the boy knows to jam!

 

Our Mumbai boy grooved to the beat of Nigerian artist Rema's Calm Down impressing Dre Russ, who comes from Jamaica, the home of reggae. Both KKR lads then did a dance jugalbandi that was so wow we recommend it to franchise co-owner SRK to feature them in Pathan.

'Ready to witness a million dollar dance off?' KKR asked. If it's gonna be this much fun, bring us it on every day, we say!

 
Rediff Cricket
