Rediff.com  » Cricket » Once we get going, KKR will be unstoppable: Iyer

Once we get going, KKR will be unstoppable: Iyer

Source: PTI
April 26, 2022 18:37 IST
Shreyas Iyer

Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders are enduring a torrid time this IPL but skipper Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday expressed optimism for a turnaround, saying the former champions would be "unstoppable as a team" once they get into their groove.

KKR have lost five out of eight games, including four on the trot, and are currently placed eighth in the 10-team standings.

"We got off to a really good start with three wins out of four games but after that things didn't go pretty well for us but I still believe in the team," Iyer told the official website of the team.

 

"We are ticking all the boxes to get on to the field and win matches. It's just the execution part (where we are lacking). It's just a matter of time once we get going, we will be unstoppable as a team," he said.

KKR would be looking to emulate their 2021 turnaround when they won five out of their last seven games after managing just two wins in the first seven to storm into the qualifiers and finished as the runner-up side.

"We just got to know the qualifiers are at the Eden Gardens so we'll put in our 100 per cent efforts to see to it that we win the games and go out there and entertain the fans," Iyer said.

"The atmosphere has been amazing right from the start. The results are part and parcel of the game and definitely, the way we have been preparing as a team it is simply outstanding and people are putting in hard yards to see to it we win matches."

"It is unfortunate that the results aren't going our way and as Sam (Billings) said, we have built the foundation really well. It's just time to execute the right things at the right time." 

Source: PTI
