Hmm... Rahul-Athiya dine with the Uthappas

January 25, 2021 09:00 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shheethal Robin Uthappa/Instagram

K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty took one step further in making their relationship public when they dined with Chennai Super Kings's new recruit Robin Uthappa, his wife Sheethal Goutham, Rahul's sister Bhavana and buddy Mizoram cricketer Sinan Khadir in Bengaluru.

'I've grown up having the most amazing friends who have been my family from the very beginning..' Sheethal posted along with a picture from the dinner, 'and so blessed to have that family growing at every stage of life.'

Athiya was dressed in a black and white striped top while Rahul wore a black sweatshirt with jeans.

Reacting to Sheethal's post, Athiya dropped a heart emoji, while Sinan wrote, 'Seeing you guys in Mumbai soon.'