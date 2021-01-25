News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hmm... Rahul-Athiya dine with the Uthappas

Hmm... Rahul-Athiya dine with the Uthappas

By Rediff Cricket
January 25, 2021 09:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shheethal Robin Uthappa/Instagram
 

K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty took one step further in making their relationship public when they dined with Chennai Super Kings's new recruit Robin Uthappa, his wife Sheethal Goutham, Rahul's sister Bhavana and buddy Mizoram cricketer Sinan Khadir in Bengaluru.

'I've grown up having the most amazing friends who have been my family from the very beginning..' Sheethal posted along with a picture from the dinner, 'and so blessed to have that family growing at every stage of life.'

Athiya was dressed in a black and white striped top while Rahul wore a black sweatshirt with jeans.

Reacting to Sheethal's post, Athiya dropped a heart emoji, while Sinan wrote, 'Seeing you guys in Mumbai soon.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Rahul wishes Athiya in the cutest way
Rahul wishes Athiya in the cutest way
Rahul, Athiya set social media abuzz again
Rahul, Athiya set social media abuzz again
Rahul and Athiya: Hearts and flowers time
Rahul and Athiya: Hearts and flowers time
FA Cup: United sink Liverpool; Chelsea through
FA Cup: United sink Liverpool; Chelsea through
'It felt like Lagaan all over again'
'It felt like Lagaan all over again'
PHOTOS: The odd, odd world we live in!
PHOTOS: The odd, odd world we live in!
K V Kamath: What will drive India's growth in 2021?
K V Kamath: What will drive India's growth in 2021?

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Rahul, Athiya make their relationship Insta-official?

Rahul, Athiya make their relationship Insta-official?

Athiya Shetty's super cute birthday wish for KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty's super cute birthday wish for KL Rahul

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use