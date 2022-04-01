News
CSK all-rounder Bravo is IPL's highest wicket-taker!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 01, 2022 08:46 IST
IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo celebrates after taking the wicket of Deepak Hooda during the IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday went past Lasith Malinga to become the IPL's highest wicket-taker during Chennai Super Kings's IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

 

Bravo, who was tied with Sri Lankan legend Malinga at the top spot with 170 wickets, dismissed LSG batter Deepak Hooda in the 18th over of the innings to break the former Mumbai Indians' pace bowler's record.

Bravo would have had his record wicket a lot earlier had Moeen Ali not dropped a simple catch off Quinton de Kock.

The West Indian veteran has 171 wickets to his name in 153 IPL matches.

Malinga, on the other hand, had taken 170 wickets in 122 matches for the Mumbai Indians.

Interestingly, Bravo's first tryst with the IPL was when he replaced an injured Malinga in the inaugural edition of the league in 2008.

Bravo and Malinga are followed by Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh in IPL's all-time leading wicket-takers' list.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
