News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: Dube's Over

Turning Point: Dube's Over

By LAXMI NEGI
April 01, 2022 07:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shivam Dube

IMAGE: Shivam Dube bowls the 19th over. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

In the IPL, what would be an ideal total to chase?

205? No. On Sunday, March 27, Punjab Kings chased RCB's massive 205.

210? No. Because on Thursday, March 31, IPL newbies Lucknow Super Giants stunned defending champions Chennai Super Kings to win their first match in the Indian Premier League at Mumbai's Brabourne stadium.

LSG chased down 211 to condemn CSK to their second successive defeat in IPL 2022.

With 34 runs needed off the last two overs, CSK would have been favourites to win the game. The match was slipping out of LSG's hands until Mahendra Singh Dhoni inexplicably asked Shivam Dube to bowl his first over of the game. The television cameras captured CSK Captain Ravindra Jadeja, fielding at long on, looking as puzzled as the rest of us with Dhoni's decision.

When medium pacer Dube was brought in to bowl the 19th over, LSG cut loose. The well-set Evin Lewis cracked two fours and a six, young Ayush Badoni hit an audacious six over square-leg on one knee, and the 25 run Dube over turned the tide.

CSK debutant Mukesh Choudhary only had 9 runs to bowl with in the final over, but LSG took only two balls to chase down the 211 run target to register a 6 wicket win.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Top Performer: Evin Lewis
Top Performer: Evin Lewis
Fit-again Suryakumar joins MI ahead of Royals clash
Fit-again Suryakumar joins MI ahead of Royals clash
The Many Moods Of Virat Kohli
The Many Moods Of Virat Kohli
CSK all-rounder Bravo is IPL's highest wicket-taker!
CSK all-rounder Bravo is IPL's highest wicket-taker!
Now Is The Time To Invest In ELSS
Now Is The Time To Invest In ELSS
Mumba Devi Ready For Gudi Padwa
Mumba Devi Ready For Gudi Padwa
Rakul Preet Wins Summer Style Game
Rakul Preet Wins Summer Style Game

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PIX: Lucknow chase mammoth total to stun CSK

IPL PIX: Lucknow chase mammoth total to stun CSK

When Lankan Legends Meet

When Lankan Legends Meet

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances