De Kock delighted with Lucknow's first IPL win

April 01, 2022 09:02 IST
IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' Quinton de Kock hits out during the IPL 2022 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Quinton de Kock applauded an "unbelievable" performance from the Lucknow Super Giants after they beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to seal their first win in the IPL.

 

De Kock (61) and captain KL Rahul (40) set an opening partnership of 99 runs and Evin Lewis smashed an unbeaten 55 off 23 balls as the Super Giants chased a huge target of 211 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Super Giants are one of two new franchises in the 10-team IPL 2022.

"It was unbelievable. To be winning these types of close games is always good for the team morale. Great win, boys batted really well," South African de Kock said.

"We came out fighting and to come out on top is always special. It was nice to get out there and just bat, I wasn't in too much rush."

De Kock praised West Indies batter Lewis and 22-year-old Ayush Badoni, who hit two sixes in his quickfire 19 not out.

"Evin played a hell of a knock tonight, which was unbelievable, and so did the youngster (Badoni)... It was nervy, chasing 211 is always going to be a close game but the boys were quite calm," De Kock added.

Lewis, named player of the match, said the key was not to overcomplicate things.

"On the big stage I try to keep it simple and do the best for my team and myself," he added.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
