IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, heroes of India's 2011 World Cup-winning final, have a chat after the Chennai Super Kings-Lucknow Super Giants game at the Brabourne stadium, March 31, 2022. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Over the last 10 years, Gautam Gambhir has taken a few shots at Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Check the related links posted with this feature and you will know what we mean.

After their respective sides Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants -- of which Gambhir is the team mentor -- met at the Brabourne stadium on Thursday, Thala -- as CSK fans know him -- met the MP from East Delhi (who is missing the current session of Parliament because of his IPL duties).

Memes on the encounter went viral on social media, but during their meeting, both bonafide Indian cricketing heroes were seen in good cheer.

Victory must have improved Gambhir's mood; during the two LSG games, television cameras have captured him just as he was at the batting crease -- intense, totally focused on the match at hand.

Just once, when LSG were close to an epic win did the cameras show Gambhir animated and pumped up.

Gambhir's post on his meeting with Dhoni was super nice: 'It was nice catching up skipper!'