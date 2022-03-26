News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2022: BCCI felicitates India's Tokyo Olympic Stars

IPL 2022: BCCI felicitates India's Tokyo Olympic Stars

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: March 26, 2022 20:40 IST
BCCI facilitate Neeraj CHopraIMAGE: Neeraj Chopra facilitated by the BCCI in Mumbai. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy IPL/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) felicitated the Indian medalists from the Tokyo Olympics, ahead of the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

 

Neeraj Chopra, who won India’s maiden athletic Gold on his Olympic debut, was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 Crore by the BCCI. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won the Bronze in the Women's Welterweight event, was given a prize of Rs 25 lakh.

 

The Indian Men's hockey team was also honoured by the BCCI for winning the Bronze Medal - ending a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in the discipline. A collective prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to team captain Manpreet Singh by the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Rediff Cricket
