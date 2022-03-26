News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Legends' catch up at practice

'Legends' catch up at practice

By Rediff Cricket
March 26, 2022 09:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/Twitter
 

A day before the start of the Indian Premier League 2022, Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught up with Virat Kohli during a practice session in Mumbai.

Since the complete league stage is being played in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune, the teams have been sharing practice venues.

MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore were practicing at the same venue on Friday. RCB took to its official Twitter handle to share a picture of the 'legends'.

'Just a couple of LEGENDS catching up at practice.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ViratKohli #MSDhoni,' RCB tweeted.

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

CSK shared endearing images of Faf du Plessis interacting with Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo during a practice session.

Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis, who will lead RCB in IPL 2022, was a member of CSK's IPL 2021-winning squad and scored a majestic 86 runs in the final.

Faf du Plessis

Sharing the pictures, CSK wrote on their official Twitter handle: 'Catch ups that make us go laa la laa! #WhistlePodu #Yellove.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Gujarat Titans launch anthem 'Aava De'
SEE: Gujarat Titans launch anthem 'Aava De'
Why Rajasthan Royals fired their social media team
Why Rajasthan Royals fired their social media team
Bigger and bolder, IPL returns to Indian shores
Bigger and bolder, IPL returns to Indian shores
'Imran Khan is down, but most certainly not out'
'Imran Khan is down, but most certainly not out'
Sizzling HOT Styles: Which one do you like?
Sizzling HOT Styles: Which one do you like?
SC panel on Pegasus seeks replies on 11 queries
SC panel on Pegasus seeks replies on 11 queries
Glitch in propellant tank led to GSLV failure: ISRO
Glitch in propellant tank led to GSLV failure: ISRO

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Faf feels 'lucky' to play under Dhoni's captaincy

Faf feels 'lucky' to play under Dhoni's captaincy

Good Morning Captain 'Rockstar'

Good Morning Captain 'Rockstar'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances