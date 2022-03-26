'Legends' catch up at practice

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/Twitter

A day before the start of the Indian Premier League 2022, Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught up with Virat Kohli during a practice session in Mumbai.

Since the complete league stage is being played in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune, the teams have been sharing practice venues.

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore were practicing at the same venue on Friday. RCB took to its official Twitter handle to share a picture of the 'legends'.

'Just a couple of LEGENDS catching up at practice.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ViratKohli #MSDhoni,' RCB tweeted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

CSK shared endearing images of Faf du Plessis interacting with Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo during a practice session.

Du Plessis, who will lead RCB in IPL 2022, was a member of CSK's IPL 2021-winning squad and scored a majestic 86 runs in the final.

Sharing the pictures, CSK wrote on their official Twitter handle: 'Catch ups that make us go laa la laa! #WhistlePodu #Yellove.'