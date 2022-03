IPL 2022 begins tonight with the first game of the season between reigning champions Chennai Super Kings and IPL 2022 runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai starting 1930 IST.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings players celebrate winning the IPL 2021 final in Dubai. Photograph: BCCI

Both teams have new captains: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) and Shreyas Iyer (KKR).

Who will win the first game of IPL 2022?

Time to vote!