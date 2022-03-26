News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Stupid to say I'll bat anywhere else'

'Stupid to say I'll bat anywhere else'

By Rediff Cricket
March 26, 2022 09:40 IST
Liam Livingstone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Punjab Kings/Twitter
 

All-rounder Liam Livingstone was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.5 crore (Rs 115 million). Two days ahead of PBKS's game against RCB, the big-hitting Englishman revealed his batting position in the playing XI.

'I know where I am going to bat anyway. I am going to bat in the middle order so it would be stupid of me to say otherwise. I'm probably going to bat at 4 or 5. The team is always bigger than the individual and you've got to fit into a role which the team needs you and I think Punjab Kings are going to need me in the middle order role so that's where I am focused,' Livingstone told Sports Tak.

'I haven't even thought about anywhere else. The team is really important and I'm excited; hope I can finish off games while batting second or post a big total batting first,' he added.

Livingstone was the fourth costliest buy at the IPL 2022 mega auction behind Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians), Deepak Chahar (Chennai Super Kings) and Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders), but he insists the hefty price tag isn't affecting him in the build-up to the season.

'We are picked as cricketers to come in and do our jobs, which is to score runs and take wickets and catches. So I think the monetary value is irrelevant. I've played in the last couple of years for not a lot. The IPL is the biggest tournament in the world and I'm just really excited to get going.'

Rediff Cricket
