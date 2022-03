Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

Virat Kohli is all excited about IPL 2022.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore star shared pictures from a training session, saying there were 'butterflies in the stomach' ahead of the start of the tournament.

'Heading into matchday weekend. All the buzz and excitement of IPL in the air. Love this anticipation and butterflies in the stomach before the tournament starts.'

RCB will kick off its campaign on Sunday against the Punjab Kings at the D Y L Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.