Wanted to bowl six yorkers in final over: Kartik Tyagi

IMAGE: Kartik Tyagi of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after dismissing Deepak Hooda of Punjab Kings. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals pacer Kartik Tyagi has said that he was just thinking about bowling six yorkers in the final over against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Rajasthan Royals registered a thrilling two-run victory over Punjab Kings on Tuesday here at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing 186, Punjab Kings got off to an excellent start as openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on 120 runs for the opening wicket. However, after this, Rajasthan was able to make a comeback and the side registered a thrilling victory.

Kartik Tyagi returned with two wickets and he was adjudged as Man of the Match. In the final over, Tyagi was able to defend four runs as he bowled six perfect yorkers.

"It was a do or die situation for me when I was bowling the last over. I was just thinking about bowling, I wanted to bowl six yorkers and I was able to execute it. It was a good feeling when everyone came up to me when we won," Tyagi told team-mate Mahipal Lomror in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh took a five-wicket haul for Punjab Kings as Rajasthan Royals was bundled out for 185. For Sanju Samson-led side, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lamror scored 49 and 43 respectively. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami also scalped three wickets.

"When the ball was there in my slot, I went after it. I just thought about dispatching the bad balls away for runs. When it was in my slot, I went after it," Lomror told Tyagi.

Rajasthan Royals will next lock horns against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.