Turning Point: Tyagi's Sensational Over

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals pacer Kartik Tyagi celebrates Deepak Hooda's wicket in the game against Punjab Kings in Dubai, September 21, 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Kartik Tyagi produced a sensational last over to help Rajasthan Royals register a thrilling two run victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL match in Dubai on Tuesday.

Chasing a huge 186 for victory, Punjab finished agonisingly short as the Royals bowlers came up with a spirited performance in the closing stages.

With four runs needed from the last over, and eight wickets in hand, Punjab Kings looked for an easy victory. But the 20-year-old Uttar Pradesh fast bowler came up with the perfect final over to help Royals snatch victory.

Punjab will rue taking the match so deep when they had enough wickets in hand to finish it off quickly.

The result looked a forgone conclusion when Tyagi stepped up to bowl the final over. He started with a full toss which Aiden Markram drove to the fielder in the covers and then looked to flick the next ball but got it off the inside half of the bat to fine leg for a single.

Tyagi gave the Royals a big boost when he had the dangerous Nicholas Pooran (32 from 22 balls) caught behind as the batsman tried to run the ball down to third man.

The fast bowler, who is in his second IPL season, showed great composure to bowl to his field. Deepak Hooda shuffled across a long way and ended up missing the full delivery which was not ruled a wide as he had gone across too much.

Tyagi stuck to the line outside the off-stump as Hooda edged the next ball, trying to hit it through the off-side and was caught behind.

Victory was still within Punjab's grasp with three needed off the last ball, but Tyagi produced an unplayable yorker that beat Fabian Allen as Royals registered an amazing come-from-behind win to boost their hopes of making to the play-offs.