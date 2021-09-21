IPL PICS: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, in Dubai, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings fielder Fabian Allen pulls off a splendid catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals, in Dubai, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) and Mahipal Lomror (43) starred with the bat, but Punjab Kings pulled things back in the rear end to bowl out Rajasthan Royals for 185 in the IPL match, in Dubai, on Tuesday.

Arshdeep Singh returned a five-wicket haul and Mohammed Shami claimed three as the duo restricted Rajasthan below the 200-mark after they were going hammer and tongs at one stage.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammates after dismissing Rajasthan Royals opener Evin Lewis. Photograph: BCCI

Put in to bat, Jaiswal was part of two vital partnerships, adding 54 with his new opening partner Evin Lewis (36) and then sharing another 48 off 28 balls with Liam Livingstone (25).

Lomror then smashed his way to a 17-ball 43, studded with four sixes and two fours.

However, Punjab pulled things back in the end as Shami claimed two wickets to restrict the Royals.

IMAGE: Ishan Porel celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Jaiswal smashed two successive fours in the first over off Shami, while debutant Lewis sent Ishan Porel, also playing his first match, sailing over for a six as Rajasthan Royals were off to a flying start.

The West Indies batsman punished Porel for bowling short and wide, blasting four boundaries in the fourth over.

Deepak Hooda was then taken to the cleaners as he bled 13 runs.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh then produced the breakthrough, deceiving Lewis with a slower ball and Mayank Agarwal took a fine, low catch.

After the powerplay, Rajasthan Royals were at 57 for 1.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 6 fours and 2 sixes during his 36-ball 49. Photograph: BCCI

Jaiswal then reverse-swept England spinner Adil Rashid for a six, before depositing him over long-off for another maximum.

Royals skipper Sanju Samson failed to make any impact, as a terrific one-handed catch by K L Rahul ended his stay and gave Porel his maiden wicket.

Livingstone then joined Jaiswal, who scored another maximum off Rashid in the ninth over.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami bowls Rahul Tewatia. Photograph: BCCI

Jasiwal raised the team’s hundred with another four off Harpreet Brar in the 11th over.

Livingstone also tried to match his partner as he scooped one fine over KL Rahul and then smacked one over mid-wicket off Arshdeep.

His magnificent knock ended with a sensational catch at deep midwicket by Fabian Allen sent him back to the hut as the Royals were reduced to 116 for 3.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Chetan Sakariya. Photograph: BCCI

Jaiswal couldn't complete his fifty as his leading edge was held on to by Mayank at short cover.

New-man Lomror then went on a six-hitting spree, blasting two maximums off Rashid before sending Hooda for a couple more in the 16th over as Royals crossed the 150-mark.

Lomror also smashed two fours as Hooda conceded 24 runs off his second over.

However, Shami and Arshdeep did well to restrict Punjab Kings to a competitive score in the end.