News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Kohli sings, dances during RCB karaoke session

SEE: Kohli sings, dances during RCB karaoke session

By Rediff Cricket
October 01, 2020 11:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, right, shakes a leg with RCB team-mates Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Navdeep Saini. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Royal Challengers Bangalore/Instagram
 

Royal Challengers Bangalore made most of their off day following their thrilling Super Over victory against Mumbai Indians.

 

 

The RCB squad chilled out in the UAE heat by playing a game of pool volleyball before they had plenty to smile and laugh about during the karaoke session in the evening.

Virat Kohli belted out a few lines from a famous Punjabi song Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Ki along with Navdeep Saini and Gurkeerat Singh Mann before the RCB skipper also showed off some Bhangra moves.

'Bold Diaries: The bio-bubble holiday. A fun game of pool volleyball and a karaoke night, the Royal Challengers embrace the bonding sessions on rest days with plenty of smiles and laughter,' RCB captioned the video on Instagram.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

IPL: Sun rises on yorker king Natarajan

IPL: Sun rises on yorker king Natarajan

SEE: Inside SunRisers dressing room

SEE: Inside SunRisers dressing room

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use
-->