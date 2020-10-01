SEE: Kohli sings, dances during RCB karaoke session

October 01, 2020 11:09 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, right, shakes a leg with RCB team-mates Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Navdeep Saini. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Royal Challengers Bangalore/Instagram

Royal Challengers Bangalore made most of their off day following their thrilling Super Over victory against Mumbai Indians.

The RCB squad chilled out in the UAE heat by playing a game of pool volleyball before they had plenty to smile and laugh about during the karaoke session in the evening.

Virat Kohli belted out a few lines from a famous Punjabi song Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Ki along with Navdeep Saini and Gurkeerat Singh Mann before the RCB skipper also showed off some Bhangra moves.

'Bold Diaries: The bio-bubble holiday. A fun game of pool volleyball and a karaoke night, the Royal Challengers embrace the bonding sessions on rest days with plenty of smiles and laughter,' RCB captioned the video on Instagram.