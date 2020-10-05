News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: 'Cake-smeared' Rishabh Pant turns 23

SEE: 'Cake-smeared' Rishabh Pant turns 23

By Rediff Cricket
October 05, 2020 19:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer smears cake on wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's scalp. Photograph and Video: Delhi Capitals/Twitter
 

On Saturday, Delhi Capitals's Rishabh Pant (38 off 17 balls) exploited a batting paradise to dust off his rustiness with a quickfire knock. And after returning to the team hotel, there were double celebrations.

The wicket-keeper batsman who turned 23 on Sunday, October 4, celebrated his birthday with Delhi Capitals team-mates.

Video of Pant's birthday celebrations was shared on the Delhi Capitals Twitter feed.

Indian cricketers like to smash cake on the birthday boy's face and they follow this rather messy tradition faithfully.

The team gets two cakes -- one to just rub and scrub not just on the face but all over the body. The other to be eaten.

Pant's birthday celebration followed this template. Take a look at the video:

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
Related News: Shreyas Iyer, IMAGE, SEE
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Star Performer: De Kock comes good

Star Performer: De Kock comes good

Turning Point: MI's lower order takes off

Turning Point: MI's lower order takes off

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use