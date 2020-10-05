SEE: 'Cake-smeared' Rishabh Pant turns 23

October 05, 2020 19:19 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer smears cake on wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's scalp. Photograph and Video: Delhi Capitals/Twitter

On Saturday, Delhi Capitals's Rishabh Pant (38 off 17 balls) exploited a batting paradise to dust off his rustiness with a quickfire knock. And after returning to the team hotel, there were double celebrations.

The wicket-keeper batsman who turned 23 on Sunday, October 4, celebrated his birthday with Delhi Capitals team-mates.

Video of Pant's birthday celebrations was shared on the Delhi Capitals Twitter feed.

Indian cricketers like to smash cake on the birthday boy's face and they follow this rather messy tradition faithfully.

The team gets two cakes -- one to just rub and scrub not just on the face but all over the body. The other to be eaten.

Pant's birthday celebration followed this template. Take a look at the video: