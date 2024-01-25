India's Fastest 50 In 245 Tests!

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal handed India a strong start with a brisk half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Playing in his first Test at home, Yashasvi Jaiswal had an impressive outing with the willow. Unbeaten on a quickfire 76 off 70, Jaiswal set the hosts up for a solid first innings.

Despite losing Skipper Rohit Sharma for 24, Jaiswal continued in the same vein as he took the England bowlers to the cleaners.

Jaiswal's fiery start saw India score 50 in just 6.3 overs -- making it their fastest fifty in the first innings in 245 Tests since 2000!

The previous record was 50 in 6.5 overs set by Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2008.

Hailing the youngster's fiery start, senior team-mate R Ashwin said, 'That is the beauty of someone coming in and playing at this level, he has no baggage. He has had a lot of IPL success and a wonderful start to his first-class career.'

'He has taken to Test cricket like a duck to water and he hasn't put a foot wrong. He has a very carefree approach and I certainly enjoyed watching some of the shots that he has played,' added Ashwin, who like Jaiswal plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

'He reminds me of watching Rishabh Pant, those two could be fun if they bat together,' Ashwin said at the end of Day 1.

Jaiswal set the tone for India's innings as he started with a clipped boundary to square leg off pacer Mark Wood. But that was just the teaser as the opener saved his brutal best for Tom Hartley.

The 22 year old handed Hartley a tough welcome into international cricket.

In his very first over, Hartley was hit for two sixes -- one over long on and the other in front of square. Jaiswal stitched together 80 in 12.1 overs with Rohit to give India the perfect start.

Riding on Jaiswal's fiery half-century, the hosts posted 119/1 at the end of the day.

Jaiswal's 76 was peppered with nine boundaries and three sixes.