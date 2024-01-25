News
'We really miss Virat Kohli'

'We really miss Virat Kohli'

Source: ANI
January 25, 2024 13:50 IST
There was a good sprinkling of India and England fans in the stands on Day 1 of the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad on Thursday

IMAGE: There was a good sprinkling of India and England fans in the stands on Day 1 of the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of the first Test match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, fans expressed their heartbreak at Virat Kohli's absence.

 

"We really miss (Virat) Kohli because Telugu fans have a huge fan base for Kohli. We miss him playing in Hyderabad... But I am really excited to see Captain Rohit Sharma," a fan said.

Meanwhile, another fan hoped that the hosts would clinch a win against England in the first Test match.

"India will win. Definitely, India will win the match," another fan told ANI.

For the first time since November 2011, the hosts have fielded a Test team without Kohli, Pujara or Ajinkya Rahane in their Playing XI. 

England captain Ben Stokes had won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against India in Hyderabad on Thursday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma already stated that the way England plays isn't their concern but the sub plot of the five-match series will be England's 'Bazball' vs India's spin.

 

Source: ANI
