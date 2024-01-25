Ashwin-Jadeja Rewrite History

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, right, and Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

During the first Test against England in Hyderabad, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja surpassed the iconic pair of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh as the most successful Test bowling duo for India.

With a combined total of 505 wickets, Ashwin and Jadeja went past Kumble-Harbhajan's record of 501 wickets.

Notably, Bhajji and Zaheer Khan stand as the third highest pair with 474 wickets.

While James Anderson and Stuart Broad hold the global record with 1,039 wickets, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon lead among currently active pairs with 643 wickets.