Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pitch Invader Touches Rohit's Feet

Pitch Invader Touches Rohit's Feet

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 25, 2024 20:01 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma looks at the fan who breached security and touched his feet. Photograph: Kind courtesy Johns/X

A fan breach security and touch Rohit Sharma's feet on Day 1 of the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Just before the start of India's innings, the fan, wearing a jersey with 'Virat' on the back, ran to the pitch and touched Rohit's feet. The cameras were panned on Rohit who just looked at the fan and said, 'Kya yaar?'

 

The man was then quickly intercepted by the security and taken away.

India finished Day 1 on 119 for 1 with Rohit back in the hut after making 24.

REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
