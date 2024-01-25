Jaiswal's fearless cricket reminiscent of Pant: Ashwin

'Yashasvi has not put a foot wrong, he has taken to Test cricket like a fish to water.'

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal led India's strong reply with a 70-ball 76 that included nine boundaries and three sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal, saying the youngster has not put a foot wrong in his 76-run knock against England and has taken to the five-day format "like a fish to water".

Playing in only his 5th Test, Jaiswal remained unbeaten after playing 70 balls, hitting nine boundaries and three sixes on the opening day of the first Test. Along with skipper Rohit Sharma (24), he shared 80 runs for the opening stand to take India to 119 for one in their first innings in reply to England's 246.

Shubman Gill was the other batter at the crease on 14, with India trailing England by 127 runs at stumps.

"He (Jaiswal) had a great time in the IPL, had a wonderful start in first-class cricket. I am quite enjoying it. I am seeing Rishabh Pant there. His fearless cricket is serving him well," Ashwin said after the end of the opening say's play.

"Yashaswi has not put a foot wrong, he has taken to Test cricket like a fish to water," the senior spinner added.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma shared an opening stand of 80 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Electing to bat, England were 108 for three after 28 overs at lunch. But they lost the plot as the day progressed, with Ashwin (3/68) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/88) doing the bulk of the damage and Jasprit Bumrah (2/28) and Axar Patel (2/33) chipping in.

"It was pretty interesting in the first session, maybe there was a bit of moisture. Because of the early moisture, there was enough speed. Then it slowed down. Not enough speed to carry through to the slips," Ashwin said.

"240 was a very, very good competitive total. Thought 30-40 runs more than what we would have liked. Someone making a hundred tomorrow will put us in the driver's seat."