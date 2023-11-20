News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's bowling coach says toss played part in WC loss

India's bowling coach says toss played part in WC loss

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 20, 2023 11:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma wear sullen looks after the World Cup final loss on Sunday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma wear sullen looks after the World Cup final loss on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey admitted that the toss was crucial in the World Cup final but it is not something that the team can "complain about".

Australia claimed the record sixth World Cup title with a stunning six-wicket victory against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and put India to bat looking to restrict the Men in Blue at a below-par score.

 

India, despite suffering an early blow with Gill departing for 4, got off to a flying start with skipper Rohit Sharma launching fireworks in the powerplay.

But the Men in Blue struggled to put up runs on the board in the middle overs which allowed the Baggy Green to exercise control. In the second innings, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami combined to scalp three wickets in the powerplay but failed to continue the dominance in the middle overs.

Travis Head (137) and Marnus Labuschagne (58*) unlike Indian batters picked up boundaries at regular intervals and guided Australia across the finishing line.

After the game, Mhambrey pointed out the contrast in the batting conditions in both innings and said in a video posted by Olympics.com.

"If you look at it, I would say yes, it did make a difference. I thought the way the wicket played in the first innings and the second innings there was a contrast. So, I think definitely toss was crucial. But I don't think that is something we can complain about. What is important for us, for me and the team's perspective is that we tried our best. In terms of the effort, everyone gave their best. That is what we expect."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Guess Who Predicted Head's Stardom?
Guess Who Predicted Head's Stardom?
It's That Man Head Again!
It's That Man Head Again!
Anushka Comforts Virat After Heartbreak
Anushka Comforts Virat After Heartbreak
Can A Man Love 2 Women At The Same Time?
Can A Man Love 2 Women At The Same Time?
'Assam Rifles is probably best fighting force today'
'Assam Rifles is probably best fighting force today'
Mankind Pharma sees 21% profit surge in Q2
Mankind Pharma sees 21% profit surge in Q2
35 boats gutted in huge fire at Visakhapatnam harbour
35 boats gutted in huge fire at Visakhapatnam harbour

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

'They dug themselves into a hole'

'They dug themselves into a hole'

Dravid hails Rohit's leadership

Dravid hails Rohit's leadership

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances