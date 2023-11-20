India's bowling coach says toss played part in WC loss

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma wear sullen looks after the World Cup final loss on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey admitted that the toss was crucial in the World Cup final but it is not something that the team can "complain about".

Australia claimed the record sixth World Cup title with a stunning six-wicket victory against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and put India to bat looking to restrict the Men in Blue at a below-par score.

India, despite suffering an early blow with Gill departing for 4, got off to a flying start with skipper Rohit Sharma launching fireworks in the powerplay.

But the Men in Blue struggled to put up runs on the board in the middle overs which allowed the Baggy Green to exercise control. In the second innings, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami combined to scalp three wickets in the powerplay but failed to continue the dominance in the middle overs.

Travis Head (137) and Marnus Labuschagne (58*) unlike Indian batters picked up boundaries at regular intervals and guided Australia across the finishing line.

After the game, Mhambrey pointed out the contrast in the batting conditions in both innings and said in a video posted by Olympics.com.

"If you look at it, I would say yes, it did make a difference. I thought the way the wicket played in the first innings and the second innings there was a contrast. So, I think definitely toss was crucial. But I don't think that is something we can complain about. What is important for us, for me and the team's perspective is that we tried our best. In terms of the effort, everyone gave their best. That is what we expect."