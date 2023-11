IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma embrace after India lost the World Cup 2023 final. span class="credit">Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In a devastating loss to Australia in the World Cup 2023 final, the Indian cricket team gave their all, but...

Anushka Sharma's consoling hug for her husband Virat Kohli will endure as the image that captures the agony for the finest Indian cricketer of his generation.

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma was devastated by the loss. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, K L Rahul and Rohit Sharma couldn't hold back tears, highlighting their heartbreak despite their fabulous performances throughout the tournament.