IMAGE: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul put on a 67-run stand but scored only one boundary in their partnership that lasted 17 overs. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Travis Head's catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma was probably the turning point of the match in the World Cup final on Sunday, but what made matters difficult for India was the partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul that failed to put any momentum into the scoring.

India were 81/3 when Kohli and Rahul joined hands to stitch a 67-run partnership and try and revive India's innings.

But throughout their stand that lasted for 17 overs Rahul and Kohli scored only a single boundary.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain said India's long tail restricted Kohli and Rahul from going all out during their partnership.

Hussain told Sky Sports, "India are still a great side -- but the pitch brought Australia into it. India's four bowlers not being able to bat that well came back to haunt them. That's why Rahul and Kohli couldn't go hard. They were worried about Shami at No 8."

England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan seconded the thought.

"They will be unbelievably disappointed. They dug themselves into a hole when Kohli and Rahul were batting and didn't stand up as they would have liked. They were completely outplayed but the young players in the dressing room will learn from this experience," Morgan told Sky Sports.