News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Indian fans are waiting to see England's 'Bazball' put to bed'

'Indian fans are waiting to see England's 'Bazball' put to bed'

Source: ANI
January 15, 2024 15:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Nasser Hussain believes India should ask for good pitches that spin a bit. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said that the Indian fans are waiting to put 'Bazball' to bed during the five-Test series against the Three Lions from January 25 onwards and said that Indian spinners and batters will outplay those of England on turning tracks.

The five-Test series between these two rivals will kickstart from January 25 onwards at Hyderabad and end on March 11 in Dharamshala. This series will be an extremely crucial fixture for both sides, as a lot of ICC World Test Championship points are at stake.

 

The tour has a lot of exciting stories and subplots ready for the fans, be it skipper Ben Stokes' inclusion in the squad after knee surgery, the battle between England's debutant spinners Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir and India's dangerous spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel, or the absence of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami from the first two matches due to injury.

England last won a series in India 12 years back when Alastair Cook-led England dominated the Indian team in every department, including spin bowling, with spin twins Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar playing a crucial role in a 2-1 series win.

"There has been a lot of talk about Indian cricket and there has been a lot of talk about Bazball," said Hussain on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

"My sense in the World Cup was that a lot of Indian fans are waiting to see how to put Bazball to bed."

"I think what India should do is ask for good pitches that spin a bit because I think their spinners and batters will then out-bat and out-spin ours. "

"If they ask for pitches that spin a lot, then it becomes a bit of a lottery and brings England's spinners into the game. The way Bazball goes about its business, they would not die wondering," he concluded his point.

Uncapped duo Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir will form a four-man strong spin attack, consisting of Jack Leach, returning from an injury that ruled him out of The Ashes last year and teenage sensation Rehan Ahmed.

India has also named four spinners, which include Axar and Kuldeep Yadav, along with the veteran pair Ashwin and Jadeja. The last time England visited India was in 2021, when Ashwin and Axar combined to take 60 wickets and guided India to a come-from-behind 3-1 series win.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Tendulkar Falls Prey To Deepfake!
Tendulkar Falls Prey To Deepfake!
SEE: Ishan Kishan Video Breaks Silence
SEE: Ishan Kishan Video Breaks Silence
What Are Kohli, Raina Talking About?
What Are Kohli, Raina Talking About?
2 Indian students found dead in US, parents clueless
2 Indian students found dead in US, parents clueless
Did Andy Murray play his last Australian Open match?
Did Andy Murray play his last Australian Open match?
Gopinath Munde's photo missing from Mahayuti rally
Gopinath Munde's photo missing from Mahayuti rally
PIX: Jabeur, Coco Gauff ease into second round
PIX: Jabeur, Coco Gauff ease into second round

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Should Rohit-Kohli Open In T20 World Cup?

Should Rohit-Kohli Open In T20 World Cup?

Pitch invader hugs Kohli during 2nd T20 in Indore

Pitch invader hugs Kohli during 2nd T20 in Indore

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances