Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ishan Kishan Video Breaks Silence

Ishan Kishan Video Breaks Silence

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 13, 2024 11:07 IST
Ishan Kishan

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Ishan Kishan/X

The speculation frenzy over Ishan Kishan's omission from the T20I series against Afghanistan was quelled by Head Coach Rahul Dravid.

Dravid dispelled notions tying Kishan's absence to a Dubai trip and his appearance on a game show, revealing that Kishan had sought rest and was yet to make himself available for selection.

'When he is available, he will play domestic cricket and officially make himself available for selection,' Dravid emphasised.

 

Amid preparations for the IPL season, Kishan has returned to training, showcasing his dedication in a video on X.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
